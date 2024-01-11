Bowlers, Da Silva put Windies on top vs Australia XI

West Indies' Joshua Da Silva celebrates after scoring a half-century against Australia XI, on Thursday, at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, Australia. - Photo courtesy CWI Media

A strong bowling performance by the West Indies, coupled with steady batting by Joshua Da Silva and Kavem Hodge, pushed the visitors to a 214-run lead at the end of day two in their tour match against a Cricket Australia XI at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on Thursday.

Heading into the second day of the three-day match, the Windies declared on their overnight score of 251 for eight. The Cricket Australia XI had a positive enough start as they got a 46-run partnership for the opening wicket between Tim Ward (50) and Jayden Goodwin (18), and were placed on 94 for two at the lunch interval.

The Windies pacers caused havoc after the lunch break though, as Cricket Australia slid to 116 for seven at one stage before being bowled out for a meagre score of 174. All seven bowlers used by the Caribbean team got in the wickets column, with fast-bowlers Kemar Roach (two for 23), Alzarri Joseph (two for 40) and the speedy rookie Shamar Joseph (two for 28) all grabbing two wickets apiece. Shamar arguably bowled the ball of the day when he clean-bowled Teague Wylie (13) with an in-swinger in the first over after lunch.

With a 77-run lead after the first innings, the Windies made an adjustment atop the order as Da Silva was promoted to open the batting alongside Tagenarine Chanderpaul. The new combination did not quite pay dividends for Chanderpaul, as the Guyanese opener was dismissed three balls into the innings by Liam Haskett for a duck.

The left-handed pair of Kirk McKenzie (nine) and Alick Athanaze (15) also went cheaply as the Windies slipped to 59 for three in the 13th over. On the back of his half-century in the first innings, the uncapped Hodge, 30, joined Da Silva in the middle to bring respectability to West Indies' innings.

Da Silva struck eight fours and got to the end of play on 55 not out, with Hodge, who struck four boundaries off one Haskett over, ending the day on 44 not out. At stumps, the Windies progressed to 137 for three, with Hodge and Da Silva stretching their fourth-wicket partnership to 78.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and his team will hope for a productive final day as they fine-tune preparations for the first of two Test matches against Australia, starting on January 17.

Scores: WEST INDIES 251 for eight dec (Justin Greaves 65, Kraigg Brathwaite 52; Liam Haskett 3-57, Doug Warren 2-47) and 137 for three (Joshua Da Silva 55 not out, Kavem Hodge 44 not out; Liam Haskett 2-39, Liam Scott 1-10) vs CRICKET AUSTRALIA XI 174 (Tim Ward 50, Bradley Hope 24; Kemar Roach 2-23, Shamar Joseph 2-28). WI lead by 214 runs.