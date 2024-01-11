Bocas Lit Fest opens children's reading series

Jeunanne Alkins -

Families are invited to join the first Family Reading Circle of 2024 at The Writers Centre, 14 Alcazar Street, St Clair, Port of Spain.

The reading on January 13 marks the beginning of a monthly series celebrating literature designed specifically for young readers.

Author Jeunanne Alkins, known for her works including Hatch, The Most Magnificent, and Alex the Awesome, will be the featured reader at the event. Alkins's engaging storytelling is expected to captivate the young audience and bring her beloved characters to life, a media release said.

Let’s Read TT, an early literacy advocacy NGO, will contribute to the interactive reading experience by showcasing its extensive children’s book library. Parents attending the Family Reading Circle will have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of stories, gaining valuable insights on effective read-aloud techniques to continue the literary fun at home, a media release said.

The Family Reading Circle runs from 10 am to midday and is tailored for children aged seven and younger, encouraging family participation. All children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver to attend this free event, which aims to foster a love for reading while building essential language, comprehension, and emotional skills.

In a special offer exclusively for parents and guardians attending the event, Paper Based Bookshop, situated at The Writers Centre, will include a complimentary copy of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest Children’s Storytelling Caravan Book 8 with the purchase of any two children’s books. Crafted by children for children, these illustrated stories aim to unlock the imaginative potential of young readers, the release said.

The Family Reading Circle events are free and open to all and will take place once a month.

For more info: visit Bocas Lit Fest social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @bocaslitfest.