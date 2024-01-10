Truck driver in Chaguanas court charged with manslaughter

A garbage-truck driver was expected to face a Chaguanas magistrate on Tuesday charged with manslaughter, nine months after a 64-year-old man was allegedly hit on the head over a “bad drive.”

After intensive investigations, which started last year, WPC Mohammed of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) in San Fernando formally charged Roland Hitlal with the offence.

The police said the victim, Ronald Nandlal, of Mission Road, Freeport, died on April 21 last year at the Couva District Health Facility.

Reports are the incident happened at around 5.15 pm that day, near Russell Rampersad Hardware on the Southern Main Road in Chase Village, Chaguanas. It stemmed from allegations of reckless driving.

Two male occupants of a green garbage truck accosted Nandlal. One struck him on the back of his head with his hand, and the other kicked Nandlal’s left wing mirror.

Nandlal fell to the ground and lost consciousness. The two men returned to the truck and drove off.

Nandlal was taken to the health facility, where doctors declared him dead.

Freeport and homicide police visited and gathered evidence.