Testing waters for regional ferry

Caricom's heads at the bloc's annual heads of government meeting at Hyatt, Port of Spain last July. FILE PHOTO -

Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali's disclosure last Friday that the governments of Guyana, TT and Barbados are on the cusp of introducing a new ferry service were swiftly followed by a clarification from Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, who said no company has yet been formed, but talks are ongoing.

However on Wednesday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley confirmed and said an agreement will be signed on Thursday.

A regional ferry service is an idea we should get aboard.

But given TT’s own history when it comes to ferries, is this really a good idea?

Long is the litany of complaints that attend our inter-island ferry service, including cancellations, slow or defective vessels, schedule drama and procurement issues.

There has been talk of a regional ferry in the past, too, and nothing has come of it. Since 2022, TT and Guyana signed paperwork to advance cargo transport but there have been few updates since.

If not dead in the water, the idea of a ferry linking even more countries would seem a pipe dream.

Yet all of this might soon change, for several reasons.

Caricom’s resolve to introduce free movement is prime among them. The centrepiece of the bloc’s 50th anniversary last year was this objective, for which a deadline of March has been set. A ferry service could both reflect and give life to this measure.

Another factor is the global push to address climate change, which has raised questions over reliance on aeroplane travel. There is a view that ferries – which do pollute – are nonetheless more sustainable, because they can be modified to have lower carbon footprints. And because their emissions are not high up in the atmosphere, they do not exert as great an effect.

There are also demographic indicators which suggest it might be a good economic idea to bank on ferries more in the future. The combined population of Barbados, Guyana and TT is roughly 2.5 million, and this is set to rise, especially in Guyana, in the coming years.

Additionally, about 2.2 million tourists arrive in all three jurisdictions each year: tourists who might, in theory, take the opportunity to hop on a passenger ferry to visit a neighbouring Caribbean attraction if this proves convenient and if the cost is not prohibitive. Further up the island chain, smaller countries such as St Lucia and Dominica already have such linkages.

When it comes to viability, the devil will be in the details. Will the ferry accommodate both passengers and cargo? Will it be free or subsidised? Which ports will it serve, and will these facilities require construction or upgrades? If a company is formed, how will it be funded?

The idea of a regional ferry comes at a time when public transport is being transformed internationally, with more and more countries introducing fare-free services. Such services are sometimes funded by resident taxes: a tricky proposition for governments that may wish for popular support.

Whatever options are explored, an inter-island ferry should be seen not just as a commercial enterprise. It could also become, in the context of Caricom integration, a public good – something that engenders a collective sense of belonging.