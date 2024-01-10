Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management to start testing public alert system

File photo of former Regional coordinator for the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) Jaishima Gowandan in front of an OPDM logo. - File photo

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) intends to test its Public Alert Notification System (PANS) soon.

A release from the office on Wednesday said the publication of this announcement will pre-empt any uncertainty among the public of the authenticity of the notification people receive.

The ODPM said that annually, it uses the start of the wet and dry seasons for nationwide tests of the National Alert System.

The Meteorological Service has announced the start of this year's dry season.

In light of this, the ODPM is taking the opportunity to notify the public to expect a test notification to their digital devices in the form of an SMS, WhatsApp, phone call or e-mail.

These tests are done to ensure that in the event TT faces a natural disaster, systems kick in efficiently and effectively.