North weakened as four players opt out North South Classic

North have lost four key players ahead of Thursday’s senior North South Classic which bowls off at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, from 9am.

Initially, CG United Super50 Cup title-winning Red Force captain Darren Bravo was selected to captain the defending champions this year.

However, a team list sent out by the TT Cricket Board on Wednesday, had Bravo, leg-spinner Yannic Cariah and fast bowler Terrance Hinds and Uthman Muhammad, omitted.

Vikash Mohan, who was previously vice-captain, was promoted to lead the troops while Khary Pierre was appointed vice-captain.

Speaking to Red Force coach David Furlonge on Wednesday, he gave a vague explanation as to why Bravo may have opted out.

“I’m not too sure of the reason but I think he probably felt that he hasn’t played enough cricket to come into a four-day game right away,” Furlonge said.

Cariah, he confirmed, charted off to Bangladesh for the start of their T20 Premier League from January 19.

Hinds has a small injury, Furlonge said, and added that he “does not want to take any risk to get his injury any worse.”

Muhammad, he believes, told team officials that he is unavailable.

Replacing the quartet are U23 player Eric Garcia, Anderson Mahase, Philton Williams and Leonardo Julien.

South’s team however, remains unchanged, with veteran spinner Imran Khan at the helm, alongside vice-captain Bryan Charles.

Senior North South Classic Teams

North – Vikash Mohan (captain), Khary Pierre, Tion Webster, Andrew Rambaran, Amir Jangoo, Sion Hackett, Dejourn Charles, Isaiah Rajah, Joshua James, Camillo Carimbocas, Eric Garcia, Philton Williams, Anderson Mahase, Leonardo Julien; Vinood Maharaj (coach), Sebastian Edwards (manager)

South – Imran Khan (captain), Bryan Charles (vice-captain), Kamil Pooran, Kjorn Ottley, Cephas Cooper, Jason Mohammed, Jyd Goolie, Shatrughan Rambaran, Daniel Williams, Justin Manick, Anderson Phillip, Shaaron Lewis, Damion Joachim, Kyle Kissoondath; Stephen Ramkissoon (coach), Rajendra Mangalie (manager)