Massy appoints new acting general counsel

Wendy Kerry, acting general counsel for Massy Holdings Ltd - Photo courtesy Massy Holdings Ltd

Massy Holdings Ltd has appointed its former senior vice president, Wendy Kerry, the company’s acting general counsel effective January 8.

This was announced in a statement on Tuesday.

On December 18, at the company's AGM at the Hilton Trinidad, its former general counsel and executive vice president of business integrity, Angelique Parisot-Potter, expressed concern about money being spent on a leadership programme, saying it trained people to communicate with the dead and heal with white light. She said the programme required frequent travel to Fort Myers, Florida.

Parisot-Potter also submitted a 13-page report outlining her concerns to the group's CEO and president, Gervase Warner.

The Massy Holdings board of directors denied Parisot-Potter's claims, saying it was appalled by her behaviour at the company’s AGM in publicly disclosing matters that were confidential to the company.

She was sent on administrative leave pending a disciplinary investigation, during which time she resigned, according to a notice of resignation by Massy Holdings Ltd to the TT Stock Exchange. Her resignation took effect on December 27.