Man charged in businesswoman’s kidnapping

File photo of businesswoman Anesha Narine-Boodhoo who was kidnapped in El Socorro on December 29. -

AN El Socorro man has appeared before a Port of Spain court charged with knowingly negotiating a ransom in connection with the kidnapping of El Socorro businesswoman Anesha Narine-Boodhoo.

Newsday understands Jason Brown, also known as Abdul Karim, appeared before a district court on Monday on the charge laid by ASP Ramdass of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

He was remanded into custody.

Investigators say Brown was charged on Sunday after officers received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Newsday was told the charge was laid under the Kidnapping Act Chapter 11.26. Section 5 of the act says: "A person who demands or pursues, by negotiation, a demand for a ransom, reward or other benefit for the release of a kidnapped person, commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment for not less than 25 years."

Narine-Boodhoo, of auto parts supplier Autorama Ltd, was kidnapped on December 29, 2023.

She was reunited with her family on January 2, police confirmed.

This investigation was directly supervised by ACP Butler, Snr Supt Edwards, Snr Supt Ramjohn, ASPs Ramdass and Callender, Insp Phillip, Insp Ramsingh, W/Sgt Rivers, and Cpl Ramcharan.