Karen's diddle diddle

Former finance minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira climbing climbing over a railing at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) compound on Tuesday morning to attend the funeral of former prime minister Basdeo Panday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: Events of a recent vintage have motivated me to rewrite the classic, beloved nursery rhyme, Hey Diddle Diddle.

Please indulge me for a moment.

Hey diddle diddle

This ain't no riddle.

Karen jumped over the rail.

Tiny Tim laughed to see such sport

While Amery's face turned ghostly pale.

After her funeral-storming prowess, Karen Nunez-Tesheira, according to media reports, said she did what she did to prove a point that the government of the day was wicked and callous at not inviting former senate president Timothy Hamel-Smith to the funeral in SAPA.

Karen, why are you taking medicine for other people's cough?

Don't you know cockroach ent have no business in fowl fight?

If you and Mr Hamel-Smith weren't invited to Panday's funeral, then both of you all could have stayed home and watched it on television – like the rest of us.

I wasn't invited. Did you see me take God out of my thoughts and try to climb railings and fence with my 60-something-year-old self?

Did you really see it fit to try and "earn" some cheap media exposure by climbing over the SAPA railings? It's almost as if you are trying to remain relevant, by any means necessary. I mean, come on, Karen. Better than that.

You are a former finance minister, for crying out loud.

And the fallout from this is that I can't even go on my Facebook page without be assailed by images of Karen sitting on the railing with some nonsensical headline hovering over the image.

TT, I urge you, don't give this woman any more of your time please. Shenanigans like these are better suited for US soap operas.

LEE MERRICK

San Fernando