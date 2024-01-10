Fintech Islands 2024 – All you need to know

Fintech Islands 2024 -

Fintech Islands 2024 is poised to be a landmark event in the global fintech landscape. Scheduled for January 24-26, this event is set to unfold in the picturesque and historic setting of Sam Lord’s Castle in Barbados. I am super-excited about this event and will be participating as both a speaker and in my media capacity, capturing the action and interviewing some of the world's best and brightest in the fintech, e-commerce, AI and cybersecurity space.

The event is designed to offer insights into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities within the financial technology industry, making it a must-attend for anyone keen on understanding and shaping the future of finance.

The choice of Barbados as the host for Fintech Islands 2024 is both strategic and symbolic. Barbados, known for its beautiful landscapes and rich history, is also emerging as a hub for financial innovation in the Caribbean.

This island nation represents a unique blend of stable financial infrastructure and a progressive approach towards embracing new technologies in finance.

By hosting Fintech Islands 2024, Barbados positions itself at the forefront of the fintech revolution, showcasing its capabilities as a centre for financial innovation and a bridge between traditional finance and the evolving digital landscape.

The location also underscores the event's commitment to fostering a global dialogue on fintech, as Barbados offers a neutral and inviting environment for international participants. The island's commitment to sustainable development and its efforts in leveraging technology for financial services align perfectly with the themes of Fintech Islands 2024.

Key themes and topics

Innovation in financial technology: A primary focus of Fintech Islands 2024 will be the latest innovations in financial technology. This includes advancements in blockchain, artificial intelligence and digital banking solutions. The event will provide a platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies that are reshaping the way financial services operate.

Regulatory and compliance challenges: As fintech continues to evolve, so do the regulatory landscapes. The conference will address the complexities of compliance in the fintech sector, discussing how companies can navigate the intricate web of global financial regulations while fostering innovation.

Financial inclusion and accessibility: A significant theme at Fintech Islands 2024 will be the role of fintech in enhancing financial inclusion. Discussions will revolve around how technology can bridge the gap in financial services, providing access to unbanked and underbanked populations and creating more equitable financial ecosystems.

Impact of cryptocurrencies and digital assets: The rise of cryptocurrencies and digital assets has been a game-changer for the financial sector. We will delve into the impact of these digital assets on traditional banking and explore the future of currencies in a digital world.

Sustainable finance and ESG factors: With a growing emphasis on sustainability, Fintech Islands 2024 will also focus on how fintech can contribute to environmentally and socially responsible finance. This includes discussions on green finance, ESG investing and how fintech can support sustainable development goals.

Future of payments and transactions: The event will explore the future of payments, looking at how fintech is revolutionising transactions. This includes the emergence of contactless payments, mobile wallets and real-time payment systems.

Cybersecurity and data protection in fintech: In an era where data breaches are increasingly common, the conference will address the critical importance of cybersecurity in the fintech sector. It will cover strategies for protecting sensitive financial data and maintaining customer trust in digital platforms.

Notable speakers and hosts:

Diego Szteinhendler (Mastercard): Expert in digital payments and cryptocurrency, focusing on Latin America and the Caribbean.

Mikel Thomas (Visa): Blends sports and business insights, emphasising innovation and global partnerships.

Carol Grunberg (Yuno): Specialises in fintech and banking, with a focus on strategic partnerships and scaling financial products.

Carmelle Cadet (EMTECH): A leader in modernising central banking infrastructure, with a focus on blockchain technology and financial inclusion.

Peter Renton (Fintech Nexus): Known for his extensive knowledge of the fintech ecosystem and fostering industry connections.

Dr Terri-Karelle Reid (main stage host): Reid brings her dynamic presence and expertise to engaging diverse audiences, ensuring a lively and informative event.

Aldwyn Wayne (WiPay): Wayne brings innovative insights into digital payments and financial technology in the Caribbean, emphasising the importance of accessible and inclusive financial solutions.

– Sanjib Kalita (Fintech Meetup): Renowned for his expertise in fostering fintech innovation and industry collaborations.

There are many more speakers during this three-day event and their collective expertise will provide those attending with a comprehensive view of fintech's current state and future potential.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with businesses to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple podcast, Spotify, or Google podcasts.