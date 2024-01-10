Family lawyers: Check gun owners accused of domestic violence

File photo of a firearm and ammunition police retrieved at the scene. - Photo courtesy TTPS

ALL firearm user's licence (FUL) holders against whom domestic violence allegations have been made should be investigated, the Trinidad and Tobago Family Law Association has recommended.

The association made the recommendation in a statement on January 10.

The association is led by a committee comprising Senior Counsel Lesley-Ann Lucky-Samaroo, Law Association president Lynette Seebaran-Suite and five other attorneys.

“The TTFLA strongly recommends that all persons against whom allegations of domestic violence are made ought to be investigated to determine if they have a licensed firearm or any firearm in their possession," they said, and if so, the gun should be surrendered immediately as a precondition to applying for bail.

The association referred to the recent killing of a woman and her mother, allegedly by the former domestic partner of one of the women.

It also recommended that any member of the protective services against whom domestic violence allegations have been made, when appearing in court, should have their superior officer present at the hearing, and the court to direct that they should be prohibited from access to firearms at their workplaces.

“While the TTFLA accepts that judicial officers before whom domestic violence matters are heard have some training, it is recommended that all justices of the peace who are permitted to grant bail before afforded special training to deal with persons accused under the Domestic Violence Act under the auspices of the Office of the Attorney General and in which training the TTFLA would be prepared to assist.”

The association said the act allowed for precautionary measures to be taken by the courts and for the police to do risk assessments.

It further questioned the efficacy of the National Domestic Violence Register, provided for under the act, asking whether it “has been updated and access provided to all police officers so that they may inform the judicial officers at the hearing?”

The association recommended that some matters should be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions. This, it said, would send a message to men and women reflecting “the community’s repugnance to domestic violence.”

It also asked for the State to provide counselling services for affected families.