Cummins, Smith, Starc in Aussie Test squad vs Windies

Australia captain Pat Cummins - AP Photo

AUSTRALIA have named a strong 13-man squad for their two-match Test series against the visiting West Indies, with former captain Steve Smith tipped to replace the retired David Warner in the vacant spot atop the Australian batting order.

Smith, 34, expressed a willingness to slot into the opening batsman role after Australia wrapped up a 3-0 Test series win against Pakistan last week.

"I am actually happy to go up the top (of the order)," Smith said, following the third and final Test in Sydney.

"I am pretty keen (to open in Tests) if that is what they want to do. I am sure the selectors, coach Ron (Andrew McDonald) and Patty (Pat Cummins) will have a chat after this game but yeah, I am certainly interested for sure."

Speaking during Australia's squad announcement on Wednesday, chairman of selectors, George Bailey, said he admired Smith's willingness to embrace a new role at this stage of his career.

"It is selfless that someone who has had so much success in one position or a couple of positions in the middle order is open and willing and hungry to have a crack at something new and something different," Bailey said.

"I believe Smith is keen for this to be a significant chapter of his career. We do not look too far ahead, (but) for all intents and purposes this is where Steve wants to stay.”

Bar the retired Warner, Australia have retained the ten players who featured in the last Test against Pakistan. Skipper Pat Cummins, who was adjudged as the Player of the Series against Pakistan, will lead a strong Australian bowling attack which includes Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who got to 500 Test wickets in the first Test against Pakistan.

The two teams will compete for the Frank Worrell Trophy, starting with the first Test at the Adelaide Oval from January 17 to 21. The second Test will be a pink-ball day/night contest at the Gabba in Brisbane from 25 to 29 January.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head (vice-captain), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.