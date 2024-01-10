Combating crime: A call to community action

TT Chamber CEO Stephen de Gannes. (Photo courtesy TT Chamber) -

In recent times, TT has found itself grappling with an unsettling surge in crime, a challenge that transcends traditional boundaries and has prompted global concern. With over two homicides per day in 2024, including alarming incidents of public shootings and broad daylight attacks, the severity of the situation cannot be overstated. The impact on communities is profound, with businesses and citizens facing escalating security costs and fearing for their lives, the spectre of crime influencing international partnerships.

In response to this pressing issue, the TT Chamber has taken a proactive stance, advocating for community-driven solutions to fortify safety and resilience.

One notable initiative gaining prominence is the Neighbourhood Crime Watch (NCW) programme.

Having been introduced over two decades ago, the NCW programme operates under the guidance of the Crime and Justice Committee. This collaborative effort between residents and law enforcement aims to tackle crime through proven prevention strategies.

Darrin Carmichael, NCW programme co-ordinator, believes in the power of community collaboration, saying, "I’m a firm believer in the power of our communities to have a direct impact upon crime through a collaborative effort."

What sets NCW apart is its cost-free nature, enabling communities to actively participate in building resilience and restoring peace. The programme's core objective is to foster a sense of collective responsibility among residents to look out for each other and report suspicious activities. Regardless of location, housing type or family status, anyone in TT can initiate or join an NCW group, with a commitment to community well-being as the only prerequisite.

Stephen de Gannes, CEO of the chamber, endorses the effectiveness of the NCW programme, emphasising its collaborative nature with law enforcement.

"NCW offers a way to be impactful without resorting to vigilante action since it works hand in hand with the police," said de Gannes.

The NCW not only serves as an anti-crime measure but also as a catalyst for community action.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, the TT Chamber as well as many other geographical business chambers are actively exploring collaborations with the police to strengthen the fight against crime.

He has also expressed the memberships' commitment to link compliant IP systems of CCTV cameras to those of the TT Police Service (TTPS).

"This potential collaboration could be a significant step forward, enhancing the surveillance infrastructure and aiding law enforcement in their efforts to curb criminal activities," he said.

As crime continues to cast a shadow over TT, the NCW emerges as a beacon of hope, empowering communities to unite against the rising tide of violence.

The chamber's efforts to collaborate with the police and enhance surveillance infrastructure underscore a commitment to fostering a safer and more secure environment for all citizens.

In the face of adversity, the call to community action resonates, emphasising the collective strength that can be harnessed to overcome the challenges posed by crime.