Brathwaite, Greaves, Hodge hit fifties vs Cricket Australia XI

West Indies batsman Justin Greaves scored a fifty vs Cricket Australia in a warm-up match on Wednesday. - Photo courtesy CWI

WEST INDIES Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and the uncapped pair of Justin Greaves and Kavem Hodge all struck half-centuries on day one of the Caribbean team's three-day warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI, in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, the Windies closed the day's play on 251 for eight after enduring a couple of batting collapses. The visitors had a slow and steady start as Brathwaite (52) and his opening partner Tagenarine Chanderpaul (17) put on 54 for the first wicket, before the latter chased a ball outside the off-stump and was caught-behind off Bradley Hope.

The Windies went to 70 for one at lunch, but they lost three wickets in quick succession after the break to slip to 103 for four, as Brathwaite and the left-handed pair of Kirk McKenzie (23) and Alick Athanaze (duck) were all sent back to the pavilion.

Greaves and Hodge then repaired the damage in the Windies middle-order as they took the visitors to 160 for four by the tea interval and put on a 120-run partnership for the fifth wicket. However, Hodge (52) was bowled by an arm-ball from left-arm spinner Doug Warren with the score on 223, with Greaves (65) chopping-on a wide ball from seamer Liam Haskett in the very next over as WI slid to 227 for six.

The Cricket Australia team were able to get two more scalps before the end of play with the second new ball as Alzarri Joseph (duck) and Joshua Da Silva (four) were dismissed in consecutive overs.

Kevin Sinclair (12 not out) and Gudakesh Motie (eight) took WI to the end of play without further loss. Haskett has been the pick of the Cricket Australia bowlers so far with figures of three for 57.

Scores: WEST INDIES 251 for eight (Justin Greaves 65, Kraigg Brathwaite 52, Kavem Hodge 52, Kirk McKenzie 23; Liam Haskett 3-57, Doug Warren 2-47, Jack Nisbet 2-50) vs CRICKET AUSTRALIA XI.