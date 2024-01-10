Badree's Academy launches 2024 programme for over 150 children

Officals and coaches of the Badree Academy of Sport Education. - BASE77

Badree's Academy of Sport Education (BASE), the brainchild of former West Indies leg-spinner Samuel Badree, launched its developmental cricket programme for the 2024 season at UTT's San Fernando campus on Saturday.

Over 150 boys and girls, ranging from age five-15, were at the launch of the programme, which is set to teach the youngsters the basic elements of cricket, along with components of life skills and personal development.

Launched in 2016, the academy is overseen by Brendon Ramlal, Cricket West Indies' (CWI) project officer and coaching education facilitator.

At the launch, Ramlal said, "This programme provides a much needed avenue for young boys and girls to be meaningfully engaged on a Saturday morning for a couple of hours. The children are eager to come to the academy and that in itself speaks of the amazing job the coaches have been doing."

The programme will have three 12-week cycles, with a month-long break between each cycle.