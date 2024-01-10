Adjust hours of highway road repairs

THE EDITOR: This is a letter to the Minister of Works and Transport.

Mr Sinanan, please reconsider the timing of the road works on the highway in Chaguanas. This is causing ridiculous traffic, leading to very frustrated commuters and a loss of man hours.

By way of example, my son works in Pt Lisas. He had to go to work for 7 am. He left Diego Martin at 4.15 on Monday morning, yet still arrived late for work in Couva. He arrived at 7.45 am.

What time do he and so many other people have to leave, 3 am?

The commute alone left him exhausted even before he started his day's work. I have heard numerous similar complaints.

My recommendation is that the repair works start at a time when it is not peak traffic hours. Perhaps the workers can begin their repair work on the roads at 8 pm and, if need be, work through the night until maybe 4 am. I don't mind if my tax dollars go towards paying this kind of overtime since I and other taxpayers will reap the benefit of not losing our minds and our time spent in gridlock traffic.

Please give consideration to my suggestion, as delays lasting hours because of traffic affects many people in many different ways.

ARLENE POPPLEWELL

Port of Spain