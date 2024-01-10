14 US university students intern at Division of Health

Students of the Pacific Lutheran University at a Division of Health orientation on Monday. -

SOME 14 students of the Public Lutheran University (PLU), Tacoma, Washington, United States, have begun a three-week internship within various units of the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection.

The students are studying for various majors, including social work, psychology and biology and are expected to complete 50 hours of volunteer work over the period.

In a statement, the division said Health Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael welcomed the students during an orientation ceremony on Monday at its headquarters, Glen Road, Scarborough.

It quoted BYisrael as saying she understood the importance of such internships, having undertaken one during her time of study.

She added, “I hope this will be an educational, fulfilling and fun experience for all participants.”

The release said acting manager of the division’s community social services unit Nicole Carrington gave the students some insight into the services and units at the division.

She said the programme presented and opportunity to share knowledge.

“I see this as an opportunity for us to learn from each other and for us to showcase what Tobago has to offer – there are unique things that we can do, how we work on the community level that we can share with persons internationally.”

The release said Dr Angie Hambrick, one of the programme’s facilitators, has been visiting Tobago with interns for the past eight years. It added the partnership with the division has been in place for almost 18 years.

Hambrick was quoted as saying, “I really enjoy the cultural exchange with this programme. You are giving students the opportunity to understand how services and systems work here and, in reverse, our students are learning and sharing their knowledge as well.”

Allison Youngs, a PLU student, majoring in social work, said she was excited to visit Tobago since she’s heard about the warmth of the Tobago people, the beauty of the island and its strong culture.

Another PLU student, Ash Bechtel, a Biology major, shared similar sentiments.

Saying she read a lot about Tobago, Bechtel said what stood out or her thus far was the island’s leisurely atmosphere, something that is not common where she lived.

The PLU internship, which is expected to end on January 24, is being facilitated through the Diversity, Justice and Sustainability Community at the university.