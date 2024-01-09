Why do you hold a grudge?

HOW LONG do you hold a grudge? A few weeks, a couple of years, or is it something you take to the grave? If the human experience has taught me anything, it's that some people cannot and will not let go of a grudge.

When someone wrongs us, it's not always easy to let bygones be bygones, especially where trust has been completely obliterated. Even if we move on from the injury itself, there's still a part of us that refuses to release the person who caused us pain.

The task of letting go of the emotional scars that remain long after the stink of deception or pain has dissipated is not an easy task to fathom. In some cases, this very reason might provide a solid explanation for why holding a grudge is so important to human beings.

The hurt or anger we feel due to an actual or perceived injustice can trigger an avalanche of emotions that often surpasses the initial feelings attached to the hurtful act, making the grudge, insofar as value is concerned, pricier than the source of the conflict.

"Grudges are for those of us who insist they are owed something."

Some may agree that holding a grudge is akin to claiming a moral high ground, defined by standards, accountability and the desire to control the acceptable manner the wrongdoer should atone. A grudge is used not only to relate our disapproval of another's action but also to reinforce what we're willing to accept while we stand firm in our beliefs.

Some call it ego, others label it false pride, but those of us who feed the spirit of resentment feel a powerful sense of freedom that cannot easily be described. And this freedom, I might add, may have everything to do with emotional satisfaction.

A 2021 analysis of 20 interviews on the topic of grudges highlighted that grudges may foster feelings of moral superiority and, for this reason, prove challenging to let go. Holding a grudge is all about power, control and, above all, validation. It's the human way of saying, "You did me wrong, and I won't stand for it."

Columnist Saumya Kalia illustrates the thought process that occurs when we're met with wrongdoing and how this influences our emotional response and behaviour, eventually leading to a grudge.

Kalia shows that a two-week-old fight with a friend, where some not-so-pleasant things were said, isn't only about anger – it's about unmet expectations.

She wrote that any disbalance in this dynamic can be an emotionally fraught experience and, in response, we tap into one of the most instinctive human desires. We hold a grudge to seek control and assert one's power.

Persistent resentment becomes part and parcel of our pursuit to validate our emotions, choices and actions. Only when we feel satisfied that our expectations are met (whether actually or perceived) can we bury the hatchet.

In some ways, according to Michael McCullough, professor of psychology at the University of Miami, we may not be programmed to "just let it go." Our impulse is to react to rage instead of assessing our actions in real time.

Our propensity to stew when we're harmed isn't based solely on our inability to "get over things" or "move on," but can be primarily blamed on a "built-in feature" that triggers our need for control.

We can go on and on and on about the negative effects of resentment, yet still there is something sneakily appealing about the deep satisfaction derived from holding a grudge. Though it may threaten our health, eat away at our quality of life or force us to sever ties that could have easily been altered, there is something undoubtedly attractive about its use.

Like revenge, some believe holding a grudge is linked to reinforcing a sense of identity.

Psychotherapist Nancy Colier noted that "when we hold a grudge, we have something that defines us – our anger and victimhood – which gives us a sense of solidness and purpose. We have a definition and a grievance that carries weight." In other words, once used effectively, resentment can help us make sense of the world around us, ourselves and the depth of our pain.

The "bigger picture reality" regarding long-lived, anger-fuelled grudges may compel us to deter from engaging in any form of grudge-holding to begin with, but that may not be the best way to approach our experience.

Rachel O'Neill, PhD, a licensed professional clinical counsellor, believes that grudges can be healthy because they can represent an invitation to examine your feelings toward someone.

With them, we can genuinely navigate our relationships in a manner that allows us to end those connections that are no longer beneficial to our well-being. In order to work, this approach requires discipline and maturity.

Grudge-holding can quickly morph into toxicity and bitterness if we ignore what our emotions are trying to say to us. If we carry resentment without real accountability and introspection, we risk holding on far longer than necessary, making the grudge pointless.

There is, after all, enough room for healthy levels of anger and resentment to exist within the context of personal growth. Maybe if we use them to expose those raw emotions that make us vulnerable, confront and eventually release them, we'll rarely make ourselves hostage to its power.