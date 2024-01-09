Walking in brother's footsteps : U23 cricketer's biggest inspiration is Windies' Akeal Hosein

North/ Tobago Masqueraders batsman Eric Garcia celebrates after hitting the winning runs against Central/ South West Flamingos, during the final of the TTCB Under-23 Cup, on Saturday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - DANIEL PRENTICE

ERIC Garcia said West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein is one of his biggest motivations in cricket, as conversations with his brother keep him striving for the best.

Garcia, 22, put the North/Tobago Masqueraders on his shoulders in the final of the TT Cricket Board Under-23 50-Over Cup at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Saturday.

Chasing 162 to win against Central/South West Flamingos, Masqueraders were staring defeat on 137/9. Garcia, who only got the opportunity to bat once in the group stage of the tournament, showed his ability. Right-handed Garcia and Shiva McCoon (two not out) put on an unbroken stand of 25 runs to steer Masqueraders to 162/9 in 42.2 overs to lift the title in dramatic fashion.

Garcia, who is also a right-arm medium-pace opening bowler for Masqueraders, ended on 27 not out off 44 balls with two sixes and McCoon ended unbeaten on two. Garcia grabbed five wickets in four matches during the tournament with his best figures coming in the final when he took 2/23 in 7.2 overs.

Garcia did not get the opportunity to represent TT at youth level, saying an injury cost him a chance of making the Under-17 team.

The former Tranquillity Secondary School student, who grew up in East Port of Spain and Laventille, said the close relationship with his brother keeps him motivated to fulfil his potential.

Garcia has always been next to his brother during his cricketing journey. "I have been with him, helping him to pack his suitcase to go to play World Cup Under-19 (with West Indies and) TT Under-19 (cricket). He is a big part of my motivation and he always keeps me going, telling me that I can do it and very capable of reaching the highest level of cricket."

During the tough times on the field, Garcia said his brother was always there. "He always lets me know that as an athlete you will have more bad days than good days...always keep your head up, keep pushing and keep believing. He would always say keep the faith."

Garcia, who is eight years younger than his brother, said they often train together.

Looking back at the Under-23 final, Garcia believed McCoon was up to the task.

"I know Shiva my whole life, I played cricket with him my whole life and I know he is very capable with the bat. I was just believing in him straight through (and) I kept talking to him, keeping him in the game and keeping him focused."

Garcia took it upon himself to face most of the deliveries. "I had to keep most of the strike as possible...(but) I know he (McCoon) could bat, he knows he could bat."

The team atmosphere led to the success of the team, said Garcia.

"I think the support system from the manager (Frank Simmons) and the coach (Earnil Ryan) was great and everybody on the field was keeping the energy up. Good energy from the skipper (Chadeon Raymond), myself, Giovanni (Letren), (Leon) Basanoo, everybody was just keeping that energy up."

Garcia congratulated team-mate Mikkel Govia for his effort during the tournament, saying, "Good player all round with both bat and ball in hand."

Garcia is thankful that the TTCB is giving players in the Under-23 age group a chance to play. He is hoping that more cricket will be played in that age group. "I think this tournament would do good because there a lot of people who left the Under-19 level and basically fade away a bit."

He is hoping for a longer tournament so players will have more time to show their potential. Three rounds were played in the TTCB Under-23 Cup before the top two teams advanced to the final.