Two Princes Town women, Fyzabad man missing

Missing Fyzbad man Dinesh Ramdhanie. - Joey Bartlett

A 31-year-old woman from Princes Town is missing.

Nickelle Arlene Morenzie was last seen on January 5 around 5am and was reported missing to the Princes Town Police Station on January 8. She is of African descent, brown in complexion, approximately five foot one inch tall and slim built. She weighs about 100 pounds, has box plaits and was last seen wearing a short, light pink-coloured dress.

Petra Rampersad, 29, also from Princes Town, is missing and was last seen at 10 am on December 18.

Rampersad was reported missing to the Princes Town police on December 20. She is of East Indian descent, slim-built, brown in complexion, 164 centimetres tall, about 100 pounds and has long straight black hair.

The police are asking anyone with information to call the Princes Town Police Station at 655-2231, 800-TIPS, or any police station.

In another case, the Fyzabad Police Station is asking the public to help find 52-year-old Dinesh Ramdhanie from Fyzabad.

He was last seen in October and was reported missing on January 8. He is of East Indian descent, five foot four inches tall, slim-built, dark in complexion, with a long face, no facial hair, greying hair, bushy eyebrows, brown eyes, long nose, small mouth, thin lips, full set of teeth, sharp chin and big ears.Ramdhanie was wearing earrings and has a tattoo on the back of his neck with three Xs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fyzabad Police Station at 677-7777, 800-TIPS, or any police station.