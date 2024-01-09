Trinidad and Tobago swimmers among the medals for University of Indianapolis

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Aqeel Joseph. - Lincoln Holder

Trinidad and Tobago swimmers Aqeel Joseph, Jeron Thompson and Gabriel Bynoe splashed to podium performances for the University of Indianapolis (UIndy) at Trumbull Aquatic Centre in Ohio over the weekend.

Joseph swam to gold in the men’s 100m freestyle and led a UIndy sweep to the wall. He clocked a victorious 52.43 seconds while Brazilian teammate Joao Silva (53.04s) took silver and Joseph’s countryman Thompson (54.14s), came third.

Joseph also touched the wall in 24.09s to bag silver in the 50m freestyle. Silva won in 23.44s.

Additionally, in the 200m medley relay, UIndy won in a time of 1:44.92. Joseph swam the anchor leg in 23.49s while Thompson opened with the first leg.

In the 400m free relay, Joseph swam the third leg to help guide UIndy to victory in 3:33.19. He also recorded the fastest split in 52.92s. Bynoe was part of a UIndy C team which placed sixth in 3:43.51. UIndy B (3:38.94) was second and Cleveland State University (3:39.30) was third.

Later on, Bynoe topped the men’s 50m freestyle time trial with 24.81s and was second in the 100m free version in 54.41s.