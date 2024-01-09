Tabaquite spiritual leader shot dead

Spiritual leader Frank “Shango Kemi” Moore -

A spiritual leader and businessman who survived a shooting almost two years ago was shot dead at his home in Tabaquite early on Tuesday.

Dead is Frank “Shango Kemi” Moore of Manbode Trace.

The police said at around 2.50 am, a gunman entered the house and shot him in his bedroom. His relatives were ordered to lie on the floor. No one else was hurt.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested.

Moore was the owner of a spiritual shop in Couva.

In February 2022, he was shot five times while driving his van near his home in a forested area.

A female worker, 45, who was in the front seat, was shot once.

The police suspect the shootings were linked.

Investigations are ongoing.