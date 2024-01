Soaka Origins festival

Nailah and Marge Blackman perform and the Sokah Origins concert at SAPA, San Fernando, on January 7. - Angelo Marcelle

Nailah Blackman held her Soaka Origins –Eden festival at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, Todd Street, San Fernando on January 7.

The event was well attended by fete lovers. Along with Blackman patrons were entertained by Olatunji, Nessa Preppy, Marge Blackman and Ravi B.