Shocking picture of genocide

Palestinians stand around the bodies of children killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in a morgue in Khan Younis. AP PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: On December 29, 2023, South Africa instituted proceedings against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), effectively accusing Israel of the crime of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The overall picture painted in the submission is shocking and profoundly disturbing, even for people who have followed the issue for years. The details included are extraordinary and are heavily referenced from credible and authoritative sources.

For anyone who still doubts that Israeli actions constitute genocide and ethnic cleansing, I strongly suggest that you to look through the document, available online at https://www.icj-cij.org/sites/default/files/case-related/192/192-20231228-app-01-00-en.pdf

In particular, see section D, which concerns “Expressions of genocidal intent against the Palestinian people by Israeli state officials and others,” including the president, prime minister and minister of defence.

The charge of genocide strikes at the heart of Israel’s national identity. The country was formed in 1948, largely resulting from genocide inflicted upon Jews in Europe. The convention against genocide was created in the same year, with the intent of preventing such an occurrence ever happening again.

It also reflects deeply into the history of the South African state during apartheid times. The African National Congress, and Mandela in particular, had a close relationship with the Palestine Liberation Organization. The United Nations (the parent organisation of the ICJ), has a long history of vociferously opposing the apartheid regime between 1960 and 1994, and several rulings in the ICJ were passed to attempt to control the actions of the South African government.

Excerpts from the now-outdated document:

"Israel has now killed in excess of 21,110 named Palestinians, including over 7,729 children – with over 7,780 others missing, presumed dead under the rubble – and has injured over 55,243 other Palestinians, causing them severe bodily and mental harm.

"To date, Israel has killed: over 311 doctors, nurses and other health workers, including doctors and ambulance drivers killed on duty; 103 journalists, 144 United Nations employees have also been killed."

Many South Africans are justifiably proud of their country for having the courage to take morally responsible action even as the rest of the world is willing to be silently complicit.

FEROZE OMARDEEN

Port of Spain