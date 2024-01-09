News
San Fernando pays respects to Panday
Newsday Reporter
4 Hrs Ago
Farewell, Mr Panday: Students of Presentation College, San Fernando, the alma mater of former prime minister the late Basdeo Panday, pay their respects as his body lay in state at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando on January 8. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
On January 8, the public, including schoolchildren, paid their respects to Basdeo Panday, former prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, as his body lay in state at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando. Here are highlights of the occasion.
Bearing the body: Military pallbearers carry the body of former prime minister Basdeo Panday to the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando, where his body lay in state on Monday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Family pays respect: Njael Miller, five, signs the condolence book for former prime minister Basdeo Panday at the Southern Academy for Performing Arts, San Fernando on Monday. She was joined by her brother Njisane, grandmother Donna Baptiste and neighbour Janiah Lewis.
In memory of your father: Vistala Panday, a daughter of former prime minister Basdeo Panday, and her uncle Subhas Panday listen to Claxton Bay resident Radha Rampersad as she tells a story about her interaction with the former prime minister at the Southern Academy for Performing Arts, San Fernando on January 8. - Lincoln Holder
Rest in power: President general of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget and other OWTU members salute former prime minister Basdeo Panday as his body lay in state on Monday. Photo by Lincoln Holder
