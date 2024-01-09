San Fernando pays respects to Panday

Farewell, Mr Panday: Students of Presentation College, San Fernando, the alma mater of former prime minister the late Basdeo Panday, pay their respects as his body lay in state at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando on January 8. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

On January 8, the public, including schoolchildren, paid their respects to Basdeo Panday, former prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, as his body lay in state at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando. Here are highlights of the occasion.