Offer swimming classes at pools

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa-Cudjoe, left, Prime Minster Dr Keith Rowley, D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian, Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Arima mayor Balliram Maharaj at the official opening of the D'Abadie/Malabar Community Swimming Pool on Subero Street, Malabar Phase 2, Arima on Friday. - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The Government has been proceeding with a plan to build community swimming pools. Great idea. But unless all these pools offer swimming classes on a regular cycle, the pools would not serve to develop human potential among the young.

The Diamond Vale swimming pool, for instance, is a beautiful and well maintained pool. Congratulations to those in charge. But there are no swimming classes offered at this pool. How difficult would it be to appoint someone with the responsibility for organising a programme of swimming classes for a reasonable fee? The pool would then have an educational impact on the community.

Part-time instructors can be hired and paid from the fees collected. Some money may also become available for financing pool maintenance, etc.

SAMUEL LOCHAN

via e-mail