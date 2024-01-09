Brian Lara remembers ex-prime minister Panday

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara. - File photo

WEST Indies batting icon Brian Lara has remembered former prime minister Basdeo Panday, describing him as a legend and someone he would spend time watching cricket with.

Panday's funeral was held at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando on January 9.

He was 90.

On Instagram, Lara said, "Goodbye, legend, until we meet again.

"Though far from home today, I join TT in paying my final respects to former prime minister Basdeo Panday. The immeasurable contribution he made to our nation in many spheres, will be remembered for generations."

Panday was prime minister from 1995-2001.

Reflecting on the times they spent together, Lara said, "Most fondly, the privilege of his vibrant presence bought to my home when sharing a meal, watching the cricket and dancing together during Carnival. Our love for each other will remain an enduring memory."

Panday would attend Lara's annual fete on Carnival Sunday.

"I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the Panday family, friends and all those who were touched by his impact."