A grateful nation says farewell to Basdeo Panday

HONOURED: Defence Force officers in a solemn march towards Mosquito Creek and the Shore of Peace, where the body of former prime minister Basdeo Panday was cremated according to Hindu rites on Tuesday. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS - Jeff K Mayers

Trinidad and Tobago's fifth prime minister Basdeo Panday had his final send-off on January 9. Hundreds of mourners gathered along the Rienzi Kirton Highway in San Fernando as his body was given a military escort to the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) for a state funeral.

The overall mood was a sombre one as members of the Defence Force military band played.

After the funeral, Panday's body was transported to the Shore of Peace cremation site for final rites. Emotions ran high as members of the public recalled fond memories of Panday's life. The public's light-spiritedness changed drastically as the pyre was lit by members of his family and the reality hit home that this was the last time they would be seeing Panday.

Even in death, Panday still made history, as his send-off was the first state funeral held under Hindu rites.