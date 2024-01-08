UTT win All Sectors Netball knock-out title

TTPost goal shooter Nekesha Gomes, left, vies for the ball with UTC Sparks goal keeper on Saturday in the Courts All Sectors Netball knockout competition, at Eastern Regional Indoor Arena, Tacarigua. - Dennis Allen for @TTgameplan

UNIVERSITY of TT (UTT) won the Courts All Sectors Netball opening day knock-out title at Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua last Saturday.

Matches were played in the premiership, championship and alternative divisions.

The premiership division featured the best players in TT. Goal shooter Kathy Ann Graham and national goal attack Kalifa McCollin led the way for UTT in a narrow 6-5 victory over Police in the final.

The matches were short as they were just five minutes per half. Scoring for Police were Gushier Grant (three) and Giselle Navarro (two).

In the championship division final, TT Post edged Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) 8-6 with goal shooter Nekesha Gomes ending the match with a perfect eight goals from eight attempts. Crystal Noel-Cockburn was also in form on the day, converting all six of her shots for UTC.

In the alternative division final played over three minutes a half, Defence Force emerged with a narrow 3-2 win over University of the West Indies (UWI). Empress Pivette netted three of three for the Army women and Maikea Bramble scored two of three attempts for UWI.

Before the knock-out tournament was played, a march past competition was held backed by music from the Fire Service Band. UWI placed first, followed by Fire Youth and UTT.

On Thursday, the league competition will begin with matches in the alternative division. On Saturday, all three divisions will be in action.

The teams in the premiership division are Defence Force, Metal Industries Company (MIC Tigers), Police and UTT. A new premiership division champion will be crowned as Fire have not registered to compete this year. The club said they are restructuring and giving other teams a chance to win.

The championship division comprises Bermudez United, Defence Force, Police Netball Youth Club, Police, San Juan Jabloteh, MIC Tigers, TT Post, UTC Sparks and UTT.

In the alternative division are Defence Force, Fire Youth, Police Netball Youth Club, Police, TT Post, University of the Southern Caribbean, UTC Sparks and UWI.