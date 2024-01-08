Thanks for your service, Panday

Basdeo Panday - Vashti Singh

THE EDITOR: Having had time to reflect on the passing of former prime minister and former opposition leader Basdeo Panday, I can reflect on the many times I have interacted with him.

I first met Panday in 1995 at the El Dorado Secondary School when he visited the school as prime minister and I got to meet him as a form 1 student. Then in 1997 – my mother reminded me of this – when my family was in Tobago on holiday and I saw him at Pigeon Point. I ran down the beach to greet him. The police stopped me from going to him but he stopped them and said, “Let the boy come.” I ran and hugged him and he said, "I remember you" and I said, "Yes sir, you came to my school."

In 2000 I began to get active in campaigning for the UNC when I campaigned for Carlos John in St Joseph and the UNC won the election and the seat. I continued to be an activist for the UNC and in 2007 I became a life member of the UNC and a member of its national youth arm. From there I began to work closely with Panday. I volunteered many times to work with him at his constituency office in Couva North and at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, where I also built friendships with people like Dave Tancoo and Rayden Boodhan.

In 2008 I obtained my LLB (hons) from the University of London. In that same year Panday appointed me to the Senate and I took part in the debate of the the Prison Service (Amendment) Bill, 2008. After this I told Panday I wanted to get more involved and he said if I want to work in politics I must be willing to take part in the struggle to help the citizens of the land.

In 2011 I was admitted to the bar to practise law in TT and Panday was one of the people who inspired me to be a lawyer; the others are Anand Ramlogan and Mahatma Gandhi. Panday told me when he learnt I was admitted to the bar, “Be a fighter for right and good and be a lawyer for the people.” I remember representing a few farmers and when I was victorious I was paid in produce. When I told Panday he said, “My boy, you’re now a lawyer of the people.”

In 2013 when I was made chairman of the Seafood Industry Development Company (SIDC) during the People's Partnership government led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar, he congratulated me and told me to serve well.

In 2015 I became a member of the national executive of the UNC and it has been great working with Persad-Bissessar as she’s an exceptional leader and was a great prime minister. I have also had the opportunity to serve in the Senate on many occasions and debated many bills.

As the UNC continues to grow stronger every day we will soon be back in government, led by Persad-Bissessar, as the UNC is the only answer for TT.

Mr Panday, thank you for your service and your teachings. Rest in peace, chief.

BRIAN BAIG

attorney