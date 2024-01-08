Registration for Calypso Monarch competition extended

Reigning National Calypso Monarch Duane Ta'zyah O'Connor - JEFF K MAYERS

Calypsonians who want to compete in the National Calypso Monarch competition have until January 10 to register.

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) said it has extended the registration deadline until midday on Wednesday.

All interested participants are urged to complete their registration at any of the designated zonal offices or the head office located at 45C Jerningham Avenue, Belmont, Port of Spain, TUCO said in a media release.

TUCO said, "The extension allows additional time for artistes to finalise their entries and ensures a comprehensive representation of the rich calypso culture that Trinidad and Tobago is known for."

For more info and registration details: contact TUCO's head office at 623-9660 or visit any of the zonal offices.