Rangers down Eagles FC with second-half flurry

La Horquetta Rangers defender Ross Russell Jr -

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (12 points) consolidated fifth spot on the 2023/24 Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) table ahead of their clash with defending champions Defence Force, as they got a comfortable 3-0 win over Eagles FC (formerly Cunupia FC) at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation ground on Sunday evening.

Hosting the ninth-placed Eagles, Rangers were held scoreless in the first half before opening the floodgates after the interval. Rangers striker Isaiah Lee got his fourth goal of the young season when he opened the scoring in the 57th minute with a precise header after being left unmarked at the back post. Just five minutes later, Rangers' veteran attacker Tyrone Charles also notched his fourth goal of the campaign when he beat Eagles custodian Nicholas Dick from the penalty spot.

In second-half stoppage-time, Rangers' bombarding fullback Ross Russell Jr sealed the three points and put the icing on the cake, when he dribbled past a few Eagles players before banging a shot off the post and into the net.

Rangers pulled to within five points of TTPFL leaders Police (17 points), with Eagles near to the foot of the table on five points. On Friday, Rangers will put their new-found form to the test when they meet Defence Force (14 points), from 6 pm at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo. Also on Friday, Police and last season's runners-up, AC PoS (15 points), will meet in a top-of-the-table clash at the St James Police Barracks.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

1.Police FC*7*5*2*0*17*5*12*17

2.AC PoS*6*5*0*1*18*5*13*15

3.Defence Force FC*7*4*2*1*16*8*8*14

4.Club Sando*6*4*1*1*10*4*6*13

5.La Horquetta Rangers*6*4*0*2*14*8*6*12

6.Prisons FC*7*3*0*4*11*17*-6*9

7.Point Fortin Civic*6*2*1*3*9*8*1*7

8.Caledonia*6*2*0*4*8*10*-2*6

9.Eagles FC*7*1*2*4*6*11*-5*5

10.1976 FC Phoenix*6*1*0*5*5*16*-11*3

11.Central FC*6*0*0*6*3*25*-22*0