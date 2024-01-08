Public invited to Panday's cremation

Former prime minister Basdeo Panday salutes the audience at his alma mater Presentation College, San Fernando during its prize-giving ceremony in 2017. - File photo

MEMBERS of the public will be allowed to say their final goodbyes to former prime minister Basdeo Panday when he is cremated under Hindu rites at the Shore of Peace, Mosquito Creek, South Oropouche on January 9.

This information was contained in a statement issued by the Communications Ministry on January 8.

Panday, 90, died in the US on January 1. He went there in mid-December for medical treatment.

His state funeral service takes place at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando from 9 am on January 9.

In its statement, the ministry said, "Following the funeral service, members of the public are invited to join the funeral procession to the Shore of Peace Cremation Site."

Panday's funeral service will be broadcast live on all TTT platforms (television, Facebook and YouTube).

Due to limited space at SAPA, additional viewing via large screens will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

Everyone physically attending the funeral is asked to be seated by 8.15 am.

Parking has been made available for members of the public at Skinner Park Second Grounds located at Todd Street, San Fernando, opposite the SAPA and next to the ASJA Boys College.

In order to avoid traffic congestion, vehicles will only be allowed to enter the Skinner Park Second Grounds from Cipero Street, turning onto Park Street and then taking a right onto Dennis ‘Sprangalang’ Hall Street and another right into the Grounds.

Only specially marked vehicles with parking passes will be allowed parking at the SAPA compound and use the Todd Street entrance to the Skinner Park Second Grounds.