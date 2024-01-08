Panday was noble warrior

Basdeo Panday and his dog Norman share a tender moment in 2020. -

THE EDITOR: Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday and I were friends for almost 38 years. He was a fearless and noble warrior. He believed in the principles enshrined in article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which was approved by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948. These principles include the right to choose your religion, the right to change your religion and the right to have no religion.

He was passionate about building cross-cultural bridges between different religions and economic groups. He granted the Spiritual Baptist Community a public holiday on March 30 annually.

He blocked the sale of the Community Hospital of Seventh-day Adventists. He told me he was glad to prevent the parasitic oligarchy from taking over the hospital.

Look at the altruism of this phenomenal leader. He appointed in 1976 a humble cane cutter, Dora Bridgemohan, to the Senate. He also appointed Archbishop Barbara Burke to the Senate. As secretary general of the Caribbean Religious Liberty Association, I witnessed up close and personal Panday making gigantic efforts to save the jobs of those who were victims of religious discrimination.

When I think of Basdeo Panday, I remember the statement of philosopher Rabindranath Tagore: "I slept and dreamed that life was happiness. I woke up and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.”

Condolences to Panday's family and friends.

CLIVE DOTTIN

via e-mail