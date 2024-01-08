Missing Point Fortin boy, 11, found

Hours after being reported missing early on Monday morning, an 11-year-old boy from Point Fortin was found and reunited with his family.The police said Ethan Lewis of Coconut Trace in Fanny Village is believed to have walked out of the family’s home after an argument with a relative at around 1.30 am.Later, a relative went to see how he was doing and found that he had left the house.A report was made to Point Fortin police, and a search began.Hours later, he was spotted wandering the streets and reunited with relatives.Police reported that he was unharmed.Investigations are ongoing.