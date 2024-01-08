Inheritors must be liable for unpaid tax

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The proviso for inheritors to be liable for unpaid property tax is plainly and simply acceptable, normal and right. Indeed, upon retirement from a job one is expected to "clear all outstanding obligations," often tax liability.

This opportunity creates for inheritors not merely to earn property, but also to have a sense of contribution to it's acquirement.

The argument that poor people can lose their property by having to make good all outstanding arrears is what operates with all mortgages in financial institutions and has been in operation over time.

So what if you inherit real estate that has encumbrances? Should you be forgiven even when there is a large value to the property, or are we considering different laws for value brackets?

The law has to be consistent in principle. Finance Minister Colm Imbert is right to describe it as "not rocket science" – it is so straightforward.

As we prepare to start our obligation to the country, with hopefully proper use, we should await results as this tax is to be used, in the main, by local government, which will likewise be accountable for transparency and reporting.

Taxes form a visible avenue for a show of patriotism and we should look upon it as such. The existing pay-as-you-earn system is so simplified that we all have one deduction and one rate of 25 per cent of the chargeable income, equal to the more you earn, the more you pay.

May we be open to the possibilities and see value for our payments.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

Chaguanas