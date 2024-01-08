Garcia's scoring streak lifts AEK second in Greek League

AEK Athens forward Levi Garcia -

Soca Warriors forward Levi Garcia scored for the fifth straight game for champions AEK Athens, as they moved to second spot in the Greece Super League with a 2-1 win away to rivals Olympiacos at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Sunday.

Garcia opened the scoring for AEK in the 32nd minute when he sent a bullet header into the top corner from a right-side corner by Nordin Amrabat. AEK then doubled their lead just six minutes later, as Steven Zuber fired a right-footed shot past Olympiacos goalkeeper Alexandros Paschalakis.

Olympiacos pulled back a goal just before the half from Giorgos Masouras, but AEK held on to their one-goal advantage to return to Athens with all three points.

After missing several weeks in the ongoing 2023/24 campaign with injuries, the bustling Garcia has rekindled his form from last season – scoring six goals in his last five games for AEK.

Garcia's scoring streak started in a Uefa Europa League loss against Ajax on December 14. He has since scored against Panetolikos, Panserraikos, Volos and the fourth-placed Olympiacos (32 points), to propel the defending champions to 38 points on the 14-team table – just two adrift of leaders Panathinaikos (40 points).

Garcia has now scored seven goals in 13 games so far this season for AEK.

AEK will take on Aris in the first leg of their round of 16 Greek Cup match on Wednesday.