Evolve to celebrate Presentation College's 65 years of excellence

Nailah Blackman - Angelo Marcelle

The Alumni Association of Presentation College, Chaguanas, (AAPCC) said it is aiming to give greater financial support to the college as it celebrates its 65 anniversary this year.

One of the college's major fund-raising initiatives, the premiere Evolve Carnival all-inclusive fete, will take place on January 13 at Evolution Park (college grounds), Chaguanas.

Under the theme, 65 Years of Excellence, Evolve will celebrate tradition, culture, and community and will offer a diverse array of food, drinks, and performances, a media release said.

Live entertainment will come from Nessa Preppy, Mical Teja, College Boy Jesse, Ding Dong, D' All Stars Band, Nailah Blackman, and Raymond Ramnarine and Dil E Nadan.

The association noted the college's history is filled with contributions in academics, cricket, football, music and lately, STEM, President’s Gold and scholarship winners over the years. It said it revived the alumni to be able to better support the college financially thus enabling further excellence and achievements.

Proceeds from the event go to funding the AAPCC's outreach programmes and assist in betterment of student life at the college, the release said.

Tickets are available online via ticketgateway.com, Nancy's, Freeport Medical, Cellmate Ltd and at the college.

For more info: 620-0601 or e-mail alumni.pcc@gmail.com