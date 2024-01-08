2 shot at Breakfast Shed in Port of Spain

Police on the scene of the crime where two people were shot on Monday at the Breakfast Shed on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. - Faith Ayoung

An early morning shooting left one man dead and another hospitalised.

Reports say at around 5.15 am, two gunmen opened fire at the Breakfast Shed on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

The unidentified dead man was said to be standing around when he was shot and killed. The injured man from Long Circular was an independent labourer who worked at the shed doing odd jobs. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

When Newsday visited the scene, the area was cordoned off, and the Calypso Sprinter water taxi had to dock elsewhere.

Investigations are ongoing.