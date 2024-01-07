Chief Sec accuses govt of ignoring Tobago's security apparatus

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine -

CHIEF SECRETARY Farley Augustine has called on the Prime Minister, the head of the National Security Council, to make Tobago's security a priority.

Augustine spoke to Newsday on Sunday after gunshots rang out in Tobago's capital on Saturday night leaving four people injured and many others frightened for their lives. CCTV footage showed people, including a man on crutches, scampering for safety.

According to Supt Rodhill Kirk, a group of men were gathered in front a supermarket at the corner of Carrington Street and Wilson Road in Scarborough, just after 7pm, when a lone gunman approached and fired at them. The men scattered in various directions, and the gunman escaped on foot.

The men were later found nursing injuries. They were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital. Three of the victims were discharged by Sunday afternoon with the last one still in serious condition.

Tobago has experienced a surge in gun violence with 14 murders in 2023. There have also been a number of shootings which have left multiple people injured.

In 2022 former Tobago ACP William Nurse claimed there were 20 gangs in Tobago and gang violence was one of his biggest challenges.

“Our intelligence suggests that Les Coteaux accounts for the largest percentage of Tobago's most notorious criminals,” Nurse said.

He said a report published by the intelligence unit shows there are other smaller gangs in Lambeau and one in Government House Road.

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris expressed concern about the spate of shootings, in a Facebook post on Sunday. He said, "The frequency at which these shootings are happening, is both troubling and unacceptable. The time for fancy talk is over and we the people need to demand serious action by this current administration that is entrusted with leading and securing the island of Tobago and it's (sic) people."

But in a Facebook post, the Tobago People's Party, led by Augustine, criticised Morris' statement as "tomfoolery", saying the Tobago House of Assembly, as cited in the Sixth Schedule of the THA Act, is not responsible for national security matters.

The TPP also posted a screenshot of a post from the I Support Farley page which suggested that Morris take his grievances to central government, the minister of national security and the two Tobago MPs instead.

Morris fired back in another post, saying it was Augustine who "sometime last year when Tobago began to show signs of a crime upsurge, that held a press conference, flanked by all the heads of national security in Tobago and intimated to Tobagonians that he had a plan to stem the crime wave on the island."

He claimed the THA has since fired "hundreds of Tobagonians, placing many on the breadline, even more youths are home unemployed and idle."

He said over $300 million in contracts has been given to contractors from Trinidad, "inflicting even further hardship on the average Tobagonian. Therefore it is not by accident that we are seeing a rise in the crime wave on island."

He called on the THA to use social interventions to tackle crime, focusing on education, parenting, unemployment, nutrition, sport and exercise, community development and life skills."

Last week, Augustine revealed that the THA would be stepping up its social programmes to deal with the rising crime on the island.

On Sunday, Augustine said central government has taken Tobago's security for granted and not equipped its protected services adequately. He said the THA's crime response is limited by the THA Act.

"We have no control over national security strategy.

"I will join Mr Morris to call for the Prime Minister and minister of national security to address the recent spate of violence in the country as a whole, and Tobago in particular – it's under their purview. They are always quick to point out where they have responsibility, and this is something they need to take up.

"I can't instruct the Tobago ACP – I can suggest, but those suggestions he doesn't have to take. It's out of courtesy he listens to me."

He said he met Tobago ACP Collis Hazel last week and the THA will continue to commit its resources to the police by the renting of vehicles and other equipment.

However, he questioned the approach to security on the island by central government.

"We have an island where Coast Guard have no access to vessels – they have to come from Trinidad. How are they gonna intercept guns, deal with importation of drugs?"

He said the army camp at Signal Hill is not what it should be.

"National Security has ignored security apparatus in Tobago for a very long time. The THA could spend millions on grants, make-work programmes, training, community centre, but when it comes to actual crime fighting and equipping and empowering TTPS to take action, that is in remit of central government."