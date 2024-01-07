T&TEC East Side tops small-band Panorama semis

A member of Augmented Groove Steel Orchestra during the groups performance at the Panorama Small Conventional Band Semifinals at Victoria Square, Port of Spain, on Saturday. - Photo by Roger Jacob

UPTOWN Fascinators's defense of the Panorama Small Conventional crown was threatened on Saturday, when their Tobago neighbours T&TEC New East Side Dimension Steel Orchestra, topped the standings to move into the January 12 final.

Arranged by Kersh Ramsey and captained by Holford Richards, East Side, of Windward Road, Belle Garden, scored 277 points with their rendition of Lord Kitchener's Toco Band, in one of the last of the 29 performances at Victoria Square, Port of Spain.

East Side ended just three points ahead of runners-up La Horquetta Pan Groove, who performed Spring Garden on Fire.

Fusion Steel and Tokyo tied for third with 273, followed by fifth place Uptown Fascinators with 272 points.

Two other bands First Citizens Pan-Thers and Our Boys will represent Tobago in the finals. Uptown Fascinators placed fifth behind La Horquetta Pan Groove, Fusion Steel and Tokyo.

The other qualifying bands are, Golden Hands, TT Defence Force Steel Orchestra, Arima Golden Symphony, St Margaret's Super Stars, Panosonic Connection, Harvard Harps Steel Orchestra and Road Block Steel Orchestra.