Nicholas Romany opens NAAA series triumphant

Nicholas Romany -

Ace long-distance runner Nicholas Romany started his 2024 season in fine style at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on Sunday, as he won the men's 3,000-metre event at the National Association of Athletics Administrations' (NAAA) track and field Series One event.

Romany bettered the 14-man field in the 3,000-metre run with a time of eight minutes, 48.55 seconds (8:48.55). The Road Runners athlete finished ahead of Cougars athlete Tafari Waldron (8:50.89) and Maximising Athletics Potential (MAP) runner Donnell Francis who crossed the line third in 9:16.93.

Romany showed great form to end his 2023 season, as he won the Chinatown 7K road race on September 10, before capturing the Venture Credit Union Cooperative Society 5K title just a week later.

Through his win in the Chinatown 7K, Romany qualified for the 40th annual Run Barbados last month — winning a hat-trick of titles in the Fun Mile, 10K and half marathon events.

In the popular sprint events at the NAAA Series One meet, Mikhail Byer was the overall winner among 28 athletes in the men's under-20 100-metre race with a time of 10.74 seconds.

The men's 100-metre event saw two athletes finishing with identical times to top the 20-man field. PENJ sprinter Cyrus Charles won section three in 10.71 seconds, with Phoenix Athletics' Jaden De Souza winning section four with a similar 10.71 clocking. Danoyon Alexis finished second behind his PENJ teammate Charles in section three and placed third overall.

In the women's under-20 100-metre event, Simplex's Sierra Jospeh won section four in 12.30 seconds to top the 26-woman field. Joseph's Simplex teammate Kaziah Peter's won section three and placed second overall with a time of 12.32 seconds.

The women's 100-metre event had only four athletes, with Stallion's Angel Cumberbatch winning in 12.45 seconds.

Series Two is set to run off on February 3.