Four men shot in Scarborough on Saturday

Police on patrol along the Claude Noel Highway. File photo by David Reid

GUNSHOTS rang out in Tobago's capital on Saturday night leaving four people injured and many others frightened for their lives. CCTV footage showed people, including a man on crutches, scampering for safety.

According to Supt Rodhill Kirk, a group of men were gathered in front a supermarket at the corner of Carrington Street and Wilson Road in Scarborough, just after 7pm, when a lone gunman approached and fired at them. The men scattered in various directions, and the gunman escaped on foot.

The men were later found nursing injuries. They were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital. Three of the victims were discharged by Sunday afternoon with the last one still in serious condition.

Investigations are continuing.

Tobago has experienced a surge in gun violence with 14 muders in 2023. There have alsoe been a number of shootings which have left multiple people injured.