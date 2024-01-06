Trinidad Killa: why is police looking for me?

Trinidad Killa performs at the LIFE concert, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Music artiste Kern "Trinidad Killa" Joseph says he wants the police commissioner to investigate a rumour that the police is looking for him.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Joseph said he was due to perform at an event in Arima on Friday night, but was unable to attend as he is currently in the US.

He said he was told that the police came looking for him “seven times” at the event.

Joseph said he is at a loss as to why the police might deem him a person of interest.

“I have no outstanding warrants, I have no matters, I have no case and I don't know why the police is looking for me. I am not a fugitive. If I have committed any crime of any sort, I am willing to turn in myself because I know to myself I'm not a criminal.”

He said his lawyers have written to Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher to ask for clarification in the matter but they have not yet received a response.

He also shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a message from a venue official where the event was held.

According to the message, night staff at the venue said police, army and plain clothes officers showed up seven times during the show.

The message went on to say, “I guess they doing there [sic] work in the new year. Never saw so many of them on any day for the last three years. Patrons felt very safe. Lol.”

Joseph called on Harewood-Christopher to investigate his claim describing it as “a very serious matter.”

Trinidad and Tobago Police Service communications manager Joanne Archie told Sunday Newsday she will make enquiries into the matter.