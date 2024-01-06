Thoughts for 2024

-

THE EDITOR: This is a leap year and the older civilisations, like maybe the Chinese and Mayans, believe that this is a good time to ponder fundamental mindsets to prepare for the new four-year cycle. Here are a few of mine. I hope you like them.

1. You have to be able to roll with the punches because they must come.

2. You have to be able to bob and weave as you perceive coming challenges.

3. If you do not check yourself you may very well wreck yourself, according to the rap group Joe Public.

4. Timing is indeed everything.

5. The early bird often gets the best worm so get a good alarm.

6. Always get the best advice possible for any venture.

7. Follow all police advice on their website and social media sites on personal and corporate safety, especially for the Carnival.

8. If you properly manage your cents you must always have dollars.

9. Your friends will always take you but they won't always bring you back.

FITZROY OTHELLO

Princes Town