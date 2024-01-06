Police, Magnolia continue form at Ventures hockey

Magnolia’s Savannah De Freitas (R) vies for possession with GBTI GCC’s Madison Fernandes (C) during the Ventures Indoor Hockey International Invitational Tournament women's match at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on Friday in Port of Spain. - DANIEL PRENTICE

POLICE and Magnolia continued their winning ways in their respective divisions at the Ventures Hockey Club 19th International Invitational Hockey tournament at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on Friday.

In the veteran mixed A category, Police whipped Malvern 13-0. Many Police players scored multipe times as Antonio Quashie and Akim Toussaint both notched hat-tricks and the pair of Kerwyn Duncan-Hume and Wayne Legerton scored two goals apiece.

Also on target were Marcus James, Dwain Quan Chan and Nicholas Wren.

Magnolia were made to work for their women’s B division victory over GCC of Guyana 2-1. Abosaide Cadogan was on target for GCC, but sisters Shaniah and Savannah De Freitas both found the back of the net to give Magnolia the victory.

A tight women’s A division match between Paragon and Ventures ended 0-0.

The Guyanese teams were busy in men’s matches.

In the B division, Saints of Guyana got past Notre Dame 4-1 behind a hat-trick from Shakeem Fausette. In an A men’s division contest, Old Fort of Guyana allowed a two-goal lead to slip as they drew 2-2 with Fatima Hockey Club.

The tournament continued on Saturday and concludes on Sunday.

Results:

Women – Paragon 0 vs Ventures 0; GCC 1 (Abosaide Cadogan 17th) vs MAGNOLIA 2 (Shaniah De Freitas 4th, Savannah De Freitas 23rd)

Men – SAINTS 4 (Shakeem Fausette 3rd, 13th, 14th; Baraka Garnett 18th) vs NOTRE DAME 1 (Nick Pascal 12th); FATIMA 2 (Jovan Wren 18th, 22nd) vs OLD FORT 2 (Orlando Semple 2nd; Louis Adams 12th)

Veteran mixed – POLICE 13 (Marcus James 5th; Antonio Quashie 6th, 6th, 29th; Kerwyn Duncan-Hume 9th, 15th; Wayne Legerton 18th, 25th; Akim Toussaint 19th, 26th, 28th; Dwain Quan Chan 24th; Nicholas Wren 30th) vs MALVERN 0