Police get award for 50% decline in road deaths in 2021

President of Arrive Alive Sharon Inglefield presents Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher with the road safety award - Photo courtesy the TTPS

The police service on Friday was presented with the Ministry of Works and Transport’s Woodside Energy, Road Safety Award.

The award was given after Trinidad and Tobago was one of ten countries worldwide which managed to reduce fatalities by 50 per cent in 2021.

The award ceremony, usually held annually by road safety awareness organisation Arrive Alive, was not held in 2022.

The ceremony was held in 2023 and the award was presented on Friday.

At the ceremony, the police Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch won 27 awards for special efforts in road safety education through community engagement, dedication to road safety in the line of duty, outstanding performance in traffic enforcement and leadership in road safety.

A group award was also presented to the police motorcycle section.

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher accepted the award which was presented by the president of Arrive Alive Sharon Ingelfield, at the Police Administration Building, Port-of-Spain.

After the ceremony, Harewood-Christopher and Ingelfield held talks about both agencies working closer together to bolster safety initiatives enforcement.

They also discussed developing a working relationship with the Victim and Witness Support Unit and their programmes.