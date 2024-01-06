Police arrest six men, seize two guns in anti-crime exercises

A photo of one of the guns seized by police during anti-crime exercises on Friday - TTPS

Anti-crime exercises by the police throughout the country on Friday led to the arrest of six people and the seizure of two guns.

Five people were arrested in the Southern Division during an exercise by Southern Division Task Force officers including PCs Loutan, Rambhajan, and Jugmohan between 10 am and 8 pm.

Several known drug blocks were targeted resulting in the arrest of three men for possession of cocaine.

A 21-year-old from La Romaine was arrested for possession of ammunition while a 69-year-old Princes Town man was arrested and subsequently charged for possession of a device.

Around 7 pm PC Loutan, based on information received, proceeded to King’s Wharf, San Fernando.

A search of a nearby bushy area led to officers finding a firearm fitted with a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition in a black bag.

Enquiries are continuing.

Meanwhile, North Eastern Division Task Force officers arrested a man around 6.25 pm after they allegedly found a gun in his bag.

The officers were on 2nd Street Extension, Upper 6th Avenue, in Malick, Barataria in a marked police vehicle, when they saw a man known to them.

Upon seeing the officers, the man turned around and started walking in the opposite direction.

The officers approached the suspect, identified themselves, and searched him.

In a black bag slung across the suspect’s upper body, they allegedly found a gun with a magazine containing nine rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition

The man was arrested and taken to the San Juan Police Sub Station.

PC Jaggernath is continuing enquiries.