North/Tobago crowned TTCB Under-23 Cup champs

North/ Tobago Masqueraders celebrate with the champions' trophy after beating Central/ South West Flamingos by one wicket in the final of the TT Cricket Board's Under-23 Cup tournament. - DANIEL PRENTICE

ERIC Garcia batted like a champion to lead North/Tobago Masqueraders to an improbable one-wicket win over Central/South West Flamingos in the final of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Under-23 Cup at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on Saturday.

When Flamingos bowler Matthew Patrick snatched two wickets in the space of three balls, Masqueraders looked like a losing bunch as they were reduced to 137/9 chasing 162 to win. Garcia had other ideas. He found a capable partner in Shiva McCoon as the pair put the Masqueraders on their shoulders to clinch the crown. Garcia and McCoon had time at the crease to get the 25 runs required as when the batsmen came together they still had more than 15 overs remaining.

Garcia ended on 27 not out off 44 balls with two sixes and McCoon was unbeaten on two, but more importantly, survived 12 deliveries as Masqueraders closed on 162/9 in 42.2 overs. Earlier in the innings, Mikkel Govia struck 26 not out to help Masqueraders stay in the contest.

Bowling for Flamingos, Patrick grabbed 3/35 in ten overs and Sameer Ali picked up 2/37 in ten overs.

Batting first, Flamingos openers Kyle Balraj (20) and Aaron Bankay (26) put on 45 for the first wicket, laying a solid platform for an impressive total. However, it was the largest partnership of the innings as wickets fell regularly. A crucial stage of the match was when Masqueraders got the prized wicket of Narad Kissoondath for a first-ball duck. Kissoondath, who bats at position three, cracked a century earlier in the competition.

Captain Rajeev Ramnath tried to keep the innings together with an unbeaten 46 off 92 balls, but because of a lack of support, the Flamingos were all out for 161 in 46.2 overs. Ramnath and Lemuel Matthews (20) showed fight at the end, putting on 29 runs for the last wicket.

Fast bowler Zachary Siewah was the chief destroyer with 3/30 in eight overs. Govia, Garcia and McCoon all had solid performances with the ball also. Govia took 2/21 in ten overs, Garcia bagged 2/23 in 7.2 overs and McCoon snatched 2/25 in eight overs.

Garcia was awarded the Man of the Match award for his performance.

The Under-23 Cup was hosted to help cricketers make the transition from junior to senior-level cricket. The majority of the players in the Under-23 Cup would have represented TT at Under-15, Under-17 or Under-19 level.

Summarised Scores:

CENTRAL/SOUTH WEST 161 (46.2 overs) (Rajeev Ramnath 46 not out, Aaron Bankay 26; Zachary Siewah 3/30, Mikkel Govia 2/21, Eric Garcia 2/23, Shiva McCoon 2/25) vs NORTH/TOBAGO 162/9 (42.2 overs) (E Garcia 27 not out, M Govia 26; Matthew Patrick 3/35, Sameer Ali 2/37). North/Tobago won by one wicket.