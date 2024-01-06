My dealings with Charles

Hochoy Charles - File photo

THE EDITOR: I would like to add my experience in dealing with Hochoy Charles during my tour of duty with the ANSA McAL Group in Tobago, 1994-2006.

I met the "Heavy Roller," as he was nicknamed, because of my responsibility and duty in Tobago, mainly as ANSA McAL had bought the Pigeon Point estate in April 1996, a treasured part of Tobago. And so this was when I met the first Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly.

My dealings with Charles were always very cordial and constructive but extremely geared, firstly, towards accommodating the people of Tobago. Yes, there were issues with what we met in the purchase and a few instances of protest as we continued to deal with what was expected and new systems that were required to run the place properly.

I had many conversations with Charles and he was admirable in the manner in which he dealt with the issues. He was always very friendly and respectful but strong in insisting on an inclusive sharing for his people as it related to Pigeon Point.

After his stint as chief secretary I would at times meet him at his petrol station at Plymouth and we always had friendly conversations, be it on politics or agriculture, which he was very much involved with.

To his friends and family I offer my sincere condolences. I will never forget him. He is indeed a legend of Tobago.

RICHARD LOBO

Diego Martin